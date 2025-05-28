Richard Fitter, a former Camelsdale Primary School pupil, is preparing to tackle the demanding ‘Chase the Sun’ endurance cycle challenge this June, covering 205 miles coast to coast in a single day – from sunrise on the Kent coast to sunset at Weston-super-Mare. The route passes through North Surrey near its halfway point.
The challenge holds personal significance for Richard.
“My father, Roger Fitter, died last year, and the Midhurst Macmillan Support team were absolutely fantastic while he was ill, right to the end,” he said. “They have continued to support my mum over the last year, and I can’t sing their praises enough. They really were a beacon of light.”
The Midhurst Macmillan team still supports Richard’s mother, Pauline, who remains in Camelsdale.
“I attempted the route last year but only managed 170 miles, so I know it will be a real challenge. This year, I hope to be spurred on by knowing that every pedal stroke raises funds for the amazing people at Macmillan.”
He hopes the local community – many of whom knew his father or himself – will rally behind the cause. “If this article helps raise a bit more for Macmillan, that would be fantastic.”
To donate head to: https://tinyurl.com/richardfitter
Cancer remains a major health issue in the UK, with more than 360,000 new diagnoses each year and around one in two people expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. Macmillan provides vital services to help patients and families cope with the impact.
The specialist palliative care service in Midhurst has operated for almost 40 years, covering more than 400 square miles across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex. Since its inception, it has supported thousands of people requiring palliative or end-of-life care, ensuring the best possible quality of life in their own home or place of choosing.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.