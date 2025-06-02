The Rotary Club of Haslemere celebrated its 90th anniversary on Saturday, May 31, with a summer garden party at Haslemere Museum. More than 100 guests — including Rotarians, local supporters, and dignitaries — gathered in the Museum’s grounds to mark nearly a century of community service and friendship.
Founded in 1935, Haslemere Rotary has long been at the heart of civic life across Haslemere, Liphook, Chiddingfold, Hindhead, Grayshott, Grayswood, and surrounding villages. Its mission is simple: to serve the community, make friends and contacts, and have fun through volunteering.
Guests enjoyed prosecco and canapés while Club President Kevin Morris and President Elect Michael Foster paid tribute to the Club’s legacy. Haslemere Town Mayor Jean Arrick and MP Greg Stafford also attended and offered congratulations.
To date, Haslemere Rotary has raised more than £100,000 for good causes. This year’s selected charities include The Hunter Centre and the “Talk to Me” counselling service. The Hunter Centre provides vital day support for people affected by dementia and their families. “Talk to Me” is a local counselling initiative offering affordable mental health support to people in and around Haslemere.
The rotary club’s support has also extended to Ukraine relief efforts, Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, ShelterBox, and the Cut Out Cancer Project.
Rotary is the UK’s largest humanitarian organisation for people who want to give back in a non-political, non-religious, and inclusive way. As part of the global Rotary family, members are welcomed at clubs all over the world, building friendships across borders while choosing local causes to support independently.
Haslemere Rotary remains active, forward-looking, and always open to new members. Anyone interested in joining or visiting should contact the club secretary on 01428 653422.
As it enters its tenth decade, the club’s founding motto — Service Above Self — continues to guide its work in the community and beyond.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.