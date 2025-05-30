A planning appeal for a detached home on Plot 14, north of High Green, Old Haslemere Road, has been dismissed by a government inspector. The proposal, submitted by Mr Carmino-Luciano Sellitto, was refused by Waverley Borough Council due to concerns over the impact on three mature protected trees.
Two oak trees near the entrance and a birch tree on the southern boundary, all covered by Tree Preservation Orders, are crucial to the site’s character. The proposed building conflicted with the trees’ Root Protection Areas, especially the birch. The inspector found insufficient evidence to ensure the birch’s survival and feared future occupants might prune or remove it, harming the area’s greenery.
Despite housing needs, WBC felt the environmental risks outweighed the benefits.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.