Visitors to a Lindford pub have been exercising their right to help an East Hampshire hospice-at-home charity as a 24-hour fundraiser has begun.
A 24-hour indoor bike ride in aid of the Rosemary Foundation begun at 2pm today (Friday) at the Royal Exchange with Cllr Andy Tree getting the wheels turning.
He was cheered on by fellow councillors Penny Flux and Catherine Clark with dozens more taking to the saddle throughout the evening, night and morning.
Fundraisers will be getting on the bike for 30-minute slots with Brian Wood MC concluding the epic ride at 2pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 7).
The fundraising event, which also includes a charity auction, is being run by Melody Care while donations can still be made by emailing [email protected]
“Thank you to all those who organised this event and I wish all my fellow participants well,” said Cllr Tree.
The Rosemary Foundation provides hospice at home care to people throughout south east Hampshire while Melody Care provides domiciliary home care services in the Bordon and Alton area.
