Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You will have a great time if you are entertaining at home. You’re getting on well with everyone but your main focus will be on your family and the domestic scene. It won’t be difficult to get support for your plans and whatever your intentions, you can’t go wrong.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Ignoring an issue that is causing tension in the home will not lead to a solution. Pretending problems don’t exist will not make them disappear. Walking away will not help either. If someone is angry, this situation is going to escalate.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Nothing is ever simple. Tasks you are tackling now will turn out to be more difficult than anticipated. Keep pushing through and this won’t hinder your progress. You will welcome a friend’s input and listen to their ideas.
Cancer (June22/July23)
An error detected early on will have arisen from a series of mistakes coming from a number of sources. This means that getting to the root of the problem will not be as straightforward as you initially expected. You’re having to rely on others to provide truthful feedback.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You will be asked to contribute to a community effort. This project depends on the dedication of volunteers and charitable organisations. Because it is for a good cause, you will be happy to oblige.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Rumours being spread in the workplace rely more on speculation than solid evidence. Taking these seriously is not a good idea. Before forming conclusions, take the time to dig more deeply and gather more information.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
If you’re losing interest in a group project, it would be better to step back now rather than pretend you still care. To continue making a half-hearted effort isn’t doing justice to those who are fully committed to this work.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself interested in an opportunity that seems more appealing than your usual routines. Still, it might be a good idea to pause and assess the situation before leaping in.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your response to someone’s questions may seem to rub them the wrong way even though you’re only being honest. You’re known for speaking impulsively but this may not sit well with your boss who expects you to do their bidding without comment.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You’re feeling more positive about a health matter that has recently been causing you some concern. With you being more relaxed, you’re likely to have a great time with friends and family. Join in with sports events or fun activities with younger relatives.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A suggestion from someone to explore a new interest will catch your attention right away. Even if you aren’t very familiar with this person, you will soon get to know them better. Discovering you have many shared interests will strengthen your bond.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re feeling uneasy and this could have something to do with tension between two close friends. Honesty is essential in all relationships. Someone is being overly inquisitive and they might catch you off guard with their questions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.