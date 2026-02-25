Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You know it’s time to break an unhelpful habit, and with your natural determination you’ll manage it. Avoid rushed financial choices on the 10th as later events reveal more. Someone you expected to disappoint will instead surprise you warmly, rekindling trust and lifting your spirits.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A hoped-for meeting with someone from your past tempts a small white lie, but avoid going too far. Secrets colour the week, yet don’t let them distance you from loved ones. At work, if information can’t be shared, say nothing rather than bluff and risk exposure.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Extra effort now compensates for earlier delays. An offer on the 10th brings celebration and restores confidence. Honesty about your emotions opens gentle healing, especially after past disappointment. By week’s end, you’ll sense momentum returning and feel the universe quietly supporting your next steps forward.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Take time before agreeing to new business plans. What looks appealing early may shift later. On the 10th, competition in personal matters arises, yet honesty gives you the advantage. Staying true to your values ensures smooth discussions and keeps you centred as circumstances change around you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’re ready to explore new options with renewed optimism. Plans forming around the 10th prove complex, making teamwork essential. Accept help freely and you’ll move closer to long-awaited success. Exciting changes ahead may take you into unfamiliar territory, opening doors that once felt out of reach.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You believed friends were supporting you, but honesty now reveals gaps. Explore new directions and reassess your worth. If work has disappointed, investigate opportunities that value your skills properly. Love demands compromise, yet international ties around the 11th bring excitement and broaden your horizon with inspiring possibilities.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Avoid rushing; this project needs time and strong foundations. Weigh every option carefully before making your important choice. Career changes approach with a promising glow. Don’t judge a new colleague too quickly—they may become the reliable partner you’ve long hoped to have at your side.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Career and health concerns lift, revealing new strength. Events this week show you’ve finally released the past. Respect from colleagues grows, and a professional offer on the 10th deserves serious thought. Accepting it boosts confidence and gives you the moral lift you’ve quietly needed.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Matters involving children or special dates demand attention. Remembering these moments strengthens bonds and brings quiet pride. A relative may struggle and your help becomes essential. Offering support now deepens family ties and reminds you how meaningful your presence is during challenging times.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Reflection is healthy, but avoid blaming yourself for everything. Rebuild confidence and welcome the opportunities Venus brings to heal home matters. Bridges can be rebuilt and peace restored if you seize this moment. This week marks an emotional turning point you’ve long been waiting for.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Review your finances carefully; you may be overspending or paying for unnecessary services. The 9th offers a chance to streamline your life and release what no longer serves you. Take your time with decisions and resist pressure. Your clear judgement returns when you slow the pace.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’ve faced more than most this year and emerged stronger. Recognising this prepares you for a new chapter. Ask whether your dreams are truly yours or shaped by others. Follow your own instincts and take a bold step forward. The Sun boosts your confidence beautifully now.
