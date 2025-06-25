A year after opening its Guildford warehouse, food waste charity FareShare Sussex & Surrey is celebrating an impressive milestone: more than 276 tonnes of food rescued and redistributed across the county – equivalent to nearly 658,000 meals.
The depot, launched in May 2024 to meet growing demand in Surrey, has enabled the charity to double the number of community organisations it supports, from 17 to over 38 each week. With its larger capacity – including a walk-in chiller and freezer – the Guildford site has become a vital hub for getting fresh, surplus food into the hands of people who need it most.
More than half of the food redistributed in the past 12 months was fresh produce, dairy and vegetables that would otherwise have gone to waste. The charity estimates it has saved local organisations more than £1.4 million in food costs – a critical contribution at a time when inflation continues to squeeze household and charity budgets alike.
“To be supplying 38 organisations a week from Guildford is something we’re extremely proud of,” said chief executive Dan Slatter. “This scale of impact would not have been possible without the expanded facilities – and the extraordinary work of our staff and volunteers.”
The anniversary coincided with Volunteers Week, and FareShare marked the occasion with a celebration for the 111 volunteers who have helped make the warehouse a success. Many, like Dave, who has been involved since the doors first opened, say the experience offers more than routine.
“It keeps me fit, active, social – and I feel I’m giving back,” he said. “There’s great camaraderie, and a shared sense of purpose.”
In Thames Ditton, the community shop Waste to Plate has seen a marked improvement since partnering with FareShare last autumn. Founder Vicky Ebrahimzadeh said the partnership has brought stability and dignity to their work.
“The quality of produce is excellent, and we now have more reliability in our weekly deliveries. It’s made a real difference to the 100-plus families we support each week. We feel part of a wider movement tackling hunger and waste with heart and efficiency.”
FareShare’s work also has environmental benefits. A partnership with Rosamund Community Garden in Guildford has enabled small quantities of unavoidable food waste to be composted and returned to the soil. Volunteers will visit the garden this week for afternoon tea to mark the occasion and recognise their role in a more circular food system.
Warehouse manager Anand Darshan recalled how the site began. “It was just an empty shell. Now it’s full of good food, and full of life. It’s amazing what a year can do.”
Looking ahead, FareShare Sussex & Surrey hopes to expand its reach again, aiming to support 20 more charities and community groups over the next 12 months. The charity is calling on food hubs across Surrey – churches, schools, hospices, community fridges and more – to get in touch.
To learn more, visit faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk. Businesses wishing to donate food can email [email protected] or call George Shaw on 07546 70421.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.