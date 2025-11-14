Farmers are facing increasingly extreme weather conditions and consequently food security is being threatened. This year's spring and summer was one of the driest periods on record which was followed by one of the wettest Septembers to date. This is causing a worrying regular fluctuation of droughts and floods.
Shortage of water over the summer across most of the UK has led to reductions in crop yields. This has meant that livestock farmers have had to tap into their winter feed stocks early due to shrivelled up grass
Farmers are trying to adapt to the unpredictable weather conditions. One of FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s top local suppliers Barfoots of Botley are a large farm and packing business based in Chichester. They are feeling the impact of these conditions.
Kim Barfoot Brace, Barfoots’ brand and marketing manager, said: “The impact of climate change on growing is an ongoing challenge we are continually adapting to. Navigating it is complex and multifaceted, from the development of the varieties of vegetables we grow, to location, timing and techniques of managing severe weather and managing resources efficiently."
Some crops have loved and thrived in the above-average temperatures and extra hours of sunshine, including aubergines, red peppers, courgettes and tomatoes. Apples and pears saw their best harvest in five years seeing great levels of quantity and quality. Additionally, autumn fruits like blackberries and apples were ripe and ready to be picked far earlier than usual.
In terms of surplus heading into FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s depots, there is concern over fruit and vegetable supplies as we head into winter. At the moment, most growers have little surplus available. Berries and apples have been in high demand. Whereas, some have been hit hard by the dry summer.
“We are beginning to hit some challenges, such as shortages in brassicas, broccoli and cauliflowers,” says George Shaw, FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s food supply manager.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey have hosted multiple gleans this autumn, working in partnership with local farms to collect surplus crops at the end of harvest. Teams of volunteers have taken to the orchard and spent a couple of hours picking surplus crops, like apples.
As we head further into winter, food stocks become increasingly important as harvest ends. Following the Tesco Food Collection, charities like FareShare Sussex & Surrey become more reliant on ambient food produce.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey saves good surplus food from supermarkets, farms and food businesses and redirects it to community groups instead of it going to waste. The charity supplies fresh, in-date produce to organisations such as day centres, shelters, food banks and community pantries
In 2024, it redistributed 2,651 tonnes of food — enough for more than 6.26 million meals — saving local groups over £16.5 million in food costs.
