Greg Stafford MP has called on the UK Government to do more to support British nationals stranded in Israel amid the escalating conflict.
The Farnham and Bordon MP was contacted by Angus, a constituent who had travelled to Tel Aviv on business but became caught up in the rising tensions. Concerned about the lack of official assistance, Angus reached out to his MP for help.
Mr Stafford said:“My constituents have told me they were turned away from the British Consulate and received no meaningful assistance from British officials in Tel Aviv, other than being asked to register their location with the FCDO.
“My office has been in regular contact with them, and I am relieved they have now managed to travel across the River Jordan to Amman, where they hope to board a flight back to the UK tomorrow.”
Other countries have reportedly provided more direct support to their citizens, including transport and on-the-ground assistance.
Angus said:“The announcement today that the Government is arranging charter flights when airspace is open is like saying we’re leaving you there until the war is over. There is no way the airspace will open under the current circumstances. They need to assist citizens with land and sea evacuations like every other country in the world.”
Mr Stafford described the Government's response as inadequate and pledged to push for stronger support.
He said: “It is simply unacceptable that British nationals have been left to fend for themselves in a volatile situation. I will continue to press the Foreign Secretary to ensure that UK nationals receive the support they deserve in times of crisis.
“All British nationals stranded abroad deserve clear information and practical help from the UK Government. Instead, it appears they have been forced to find and fund their own way home.”
The situation follows a sharp escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, prompting widespread international concern and travel disruption.
