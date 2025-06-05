Residents of Whitehill and Bordon were recently invited to The Shed to hear directly from Stagecoach about improvements to local bus services.
The bus company has announced new routes and free Sunday travel throughout this month across Hampshire and Surrey. To help locals take full advantage, Stagecoach is delivering information leaflets with free travel tickets to households in Whitehill and Bordon.
Stagecoach has doubled Service 18, which now runs every 30 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays and hourly on Sundays. This provides more frequent connections between Whitehill and Bordon, Farnham and Aldershot.
A new Sunday timetable has also been introduced for Service 13, linking Bordon with Alton and Basingstoke. This extension offers six return trips every Sunday, with free Sunday journeys available throughout June.
These upgrades have been developed in partnership with Hampshire County Council and Surrey County Council and funded through the Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIPs). The improvements aim to make public transport more convenient and reliable for local communities.
Hampshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and passenger transport, Cllr Lulu Bowerman, said: “We want to encourage more people to get on board a bus in Hampshire as every extra journey helps to support commercial services and reduce car journeys which is good for the environment.
“These latest enhancements to two bus routes linking Whitehill and Bordon with Aldershot, via Farnham, where onward rail connections are available towards London, and with Basingstoke, via Alton, is great news for passengers, supporting our shared aim of making bus travel a more convenient and attraction option for local people.”
Rob Vince, business development manager at Stagecoach South, added: “We’re committed to supporting our local communities by improving access to sustainable transport. These changes will provide residents with more frequent, reliable, and accessible travel options, helping more people make the switch to bus travel.”
