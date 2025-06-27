Farnham is bursting with vibrant colour as the town prepares to welcome judges from the South and South East in Bloom contest.
On July 4, the judges will visit West Street, Badshot Lea and Hale cemeteries to assess Farnham Town Council’s entry into the Cemeteries category. Then, on July 8, it will be the turn of Gostrey Meadow and the town centre.
During their visit, the judges will see how Farnham in Bloom forms part of the town’s wider community enhancement and engagement activities.
Throughout the summer, there is an emphasis on floral displays across the town and villages, with ten competitions for schools including best biodiversity area, largest sunflower, and flower in a boot, as well as a secret gardens competition for businesses, residents and schools.
Cllr Mat Brown, the town council’s lead member for environment, said: “Farnham in Bloom is most visible during the summer with 250 hanging baskets and colourful displays made up of 42,000 plug plants, but what may surprise some people is how much happens during the rest of the year.
“All year round, Farnham Town Council works hard to help the local environment and strengthen biodiversity through initiatives such as community litter picks, removing graffiti and awarding community grants for environmental projects.
“In addition, the community is always at the forefront of Farnham in Bloom with numerous opportunities for people to get involved.”
He said this year Farnham in Bloom had benefited from about 23,000 volunteer hours – the equivalent of 14 full-time staff.
“We are so grateful to everybody who has contributed their time because we could not do it without you,” added Cllr Brown.
Farnham in Bloom also attracts support from nearly 60 local businesses, with BBS Ltd, Cala Homes, Squire’s Garden Centre and The Patio Blackspot Removal Co. being Gold sponsors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.