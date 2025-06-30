The Farnham Lions have urged well-wishers to swing into action as they’re holding a Charity Golf Day at a Waverley course later this summer.
The group is looking for teams of four to complete in its 28th annual event in aid of Farnham Young Carers at Hindhead Golf Club on August 28.
The annual event has raised more than £180,000 since the first fundraisers teed off in 1997.
Various prizes are available to win for individual men and women as well as team prize giving.
An auction, raffle and lunch will also be held with places available for £130 per player.
Limited spaces are available, to enter a team email [email protected] or call 07733 224833. By Anna Carroll.
