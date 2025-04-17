A Farnham man has been charged following an investigation into general election betting offences.
Former Tory chief marketing officer Simon Chatfield is one of 15 people who has been charged with betting offences by the UK Gambling Commission.
It follows an investigation launched last year into bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election.
The 15 individuals are suspected of using inside information to bet on the date before it was announced by former Prime Minster Rishi Sunak.
Mr Sunak infamously announced on a wet Downing Street on May 22 that the general election would be held on July 4 – with most expecting the then-PM to set a date in autumn.
A number of cases were reported to the commission with the investigation focusing on individuals suspected of using “confidential information” and “advance knowledge” to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets.
Mr Chatfield, a 51-year-old from Lower Bourne, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates in June having been charged under section 42 of the Gambling Act.
The list of people charged also include Jeremy Hunt, a 55-year-old former police officer from Horley, West Sussex and former Conservative MP and parliamentary private secretary, Craig Williams.
People found guilty of cheating under section 42 could face a fine or prison term of up to two years if convicted in a criminal court.
As the case has been filed in a magistrate’s court, the sentence could be up to six months or a fine.
The Gambling Commission confirmed last June it was looking into several election betting offences, but did not elaborate.
A spokesperson said at the time: “The Gambling Commission regulates gambling in the interests of consumers and the wider public.
“Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.”