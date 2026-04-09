Concerns have been raised over pedestrian safety in Farnham town centre after several reported falls linked to ongoing improvement works.
Resident David Tooth, 79, has spoken out after his wife Elizabeth was injured while crossing West Street. She tripped on a kerb near Elphicks and fell heavily, later spending six hours in A&E. She is now recovering at home.
The incident happened during works connected to the Farnham Infrastructure Programme, which aims to improve pavements and roads in the town centre.
The fall was witnessed by a passer-by, who later posted on social media describing how the woman hit her head on the kerb and was left bruised and bleeding.
Following the accident on February 22, Mr Tooth appealed for information from others who may have experienced similar falls in the area over the past year.
“I am looking to build a clear picture of the experience of people in Farnham over the last 12 to 15 months before deciding how to proceed,” he said.
He added: “I am not interested in securing any financial benefits from this review, but I am interested in highlighting poor ‘housekeeping’ practices and the lack of clear signage around the work areas.”
Mr Tooth said he has since received several social media reports of falls involving elderly pedestrians near the works.
He also raised concerns about coordination between contractors and pointed to guidance from the Health and Safety Executive, which states that work must be carried out without putting the public at risk.
Mr Tooth added: “Perhaps for future large-scale projects, bidders should be evaluated on their safety culture and standards before commercial aspects are considered.”
Town centre campaigner Ionella Emmett said: “I think we need to review the whole project regarding Ringway and the council as there have been so many issues that could have been avoided with planning.
“There weren’t enough safe areas to cross during the roadworks, with many people chancing it to get across the street.”
Surrey county councillor for Farnham North, Cllr Cathrine Powell, said she sympathised with Mr Tooth and his wife, “but she crossed at a non-designated crossing point and the new kerbs Ringway installed may be different sizes but are allowed”.
She added: “This is a very difficult case because we can’t change the muscle memory of residents, but Ringway have not done anything wrong in relation to the heights of the pavements.”
A spokesperson for Surrey Highways said: “On behalf of Surrey Highways, we are sorry to hear of an incident that took place in Farnham and are currently carrying out a thorough investigation, including gathering evidence and consulting with all relevant stakeholders. The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff remain our highest priority.”
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