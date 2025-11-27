The historic Bush Hotel in the heart of Farnham has been awarded Highly Commended in the South East Regional category of The Wedding Industry Awards 2026 (TWIA).
Established in 2011, TWIA is the UK’s only client-voted awards programme for the wedding industry, with entries judged by a panel of more than 150 industry experts.
Winners are selected based on genuine client feedback combined with expert evaluation, making the awards a trusted benchmark for couples seeking exceptional wedding suppliers.
Francesco Bartolomei, general manager of the hotel, said: "We are truly honoured to have been given this Highly Commended award.
“It is a credit to the entire team’s hard work in making our weddings a memorable experience for our happy couples and their families. I would also like to thank all our couples who voted for us – it means the world to the whole team."
Couples considering the Bush Hotel for their big day are invited to attend the hotel’s Wedding Open Days on Saturday and Sunday, January 17-18, 2026, offering an opportunity to explore the venue and meet the events team.
