Officers from East Hampshire District Council estimate there could be as much as 15 tons of material to clear from the area on the A31, known as Julie’s lay-by.
The clear-up is expected to cost taxpayers more than £18,000, with the final bill likely to rise. The lay-by has been closed while specialist contractors carry out the clearance.
East Hampshire district councillor Ginny Boxall, who represents Alton Whitedown, said: “I am concerned with the potential hazards from highly toxic and carcinogenic asbestos particles which will be emitting fibres until the fly-tip can be collected, at great cost to the taxpayer.
“It is regrettable that the laws around waste disposal carriers can’t be tightened to ensure members of the public aren’t duped into paying an unscrupulous carrier unwittingly to carry such waste away.”
The waste - tipped in two piles, each more than eight feet high - was reported to the council on September 3.
Council officers will examine the material for evidence of where it may have originated.
Council leader Cllr Richard Millard said: “Fly-tipping is a disgraceful crime that wrecks our environment, endangers public health and drains vital resources.
“Every pound spent clearing up this mess is a pound stolen from essential services that support our residents.
"We will not tolerate it. Our teams investigate every single incident, hunting for evidence to catch the culprits.
“Anyone who takes such selfish, illegal action is a parasite on society. So if you dump waste, we will do everything in our power to find you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”
