Firefighters and police were called to a town centre car park on Friday afternoon (June 20) after a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car.
The incident happened at around 3.45pm in Central Car Park, off Victoria Road, Farnham.
Eyewitness Mark Roberts, 61, who lives nearby, said: “The child must have locked the car from the inside, and the parents tried to use the fob but it wouldn’t open.
“The parents were shouting to open the car from the inside but, I think it was a girl, she would not open it from the inside.
