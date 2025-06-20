Firefighters and police were called to a town centre car park on Friday afternoon (June 20) after a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm in Central Car Park, off Victoria Road, Farnham.

Fire crews broke a window of the Audi to free the two-year-old, who was thankfully unharmed.

Eyewitness Mark Roberts, 61, who lives nearby, said: “The child must have locked the car from the inside, and the parents tried to use the fob but it wouldn’t open.

“The parents were shouting to open the car from the inside but, I think it was a girl, she would not open it from the inside.

“They were panicking obviously and the fire brigade had to come and break into it.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.