A former teacher at a Woking school previously convicted for sexually abusing two pupils carried out further abhorrent acts on a third.
Former St Dunstan’s Middle Catholic School teacher Jonathan Marshall has been found guilty of a string of sexual assaults on a boy in the late 1980s.
The pupil was subjected to “horrendous and repeated sexual abuse” when he was aged 8 to 10 by the teacher.
The 75-year-old defendant – who charged his name by deed poll in 2017 from John Lillis following his original trial – found himself back in the dock as his latest victim came forward in 2021.
He was found guilty of 13 charges following a recent trial at Kingston Crown Court with most of the offences taking place in a church close to the victim’s school.
On one occasion the boy was driven from the school to a deserted property where he was abused by the defendant and another man, who has since died.
The victim described his “intense panic” of realising he was too small to fight against two men.
“Marshall is an appalling sexual predator who subjected the young victim to horrendous and repeated sexual abuse,” said Catherine Wear, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS.
“Marshall took full advantage of his position of authority, telling the child that no-one would believe him if he said anything as he was ‘just a little boy’.
“The victim described how he felt threatened and coerced by the defendant and Marshall did everything he could to control him, making veiled threats that if he said anything about the abuse, he would get into trouble.
“Despite the threats Marshall made many years ago, the bravery of the victim in coming forward has ensured that the defendant has now been brought to justice.”
Marshall will be sentenced at a later date.
