MP GREG Stafford MP has met for a second time with members of the Last Wednesday Group – a parent-led forum supporting families navigating Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and children’s mental health services across Surrey and Hampshire.
The meeting brought together more than 20 parents and carers. Attendees shared ongoing challenges with delayed Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), a lack of suitable school placements, and limited access to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
Concerns were raised over children being left without appropriate support for extended periods, inconsistent communication from professionals, and inadequate training for teachers to identify and support neurodivergent pupils.
Mr Stafford, who serves as vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on SEND and sits on the Health and Social Care Select Committee, reiterated his commitment to driving reform both locally and nationally.
“There is clearly a breakdown between what parents are promised and what actually happens,” said Mr Stafford. “If we are serious about improving long-term outcomes – for children and for society – we must invest in early, effective intervention and ensure parents can rely on a clear and lawful process.”
The group also highlighted the urgent need for more specialist and small-scale provision tailored to autistic girls who do not easily fit into either mainstream or specialist settings. Mr Stafford confirmed he has already raised the issue with ministers and is awaiting a formal response.
Further concerns were expressed about limited accountability within Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and the difficulty of securing appropriate support without resorting to legal action.
Following an earlier meeting, Mr Stafford had raised the national shortage of ADHD medication with the Minister for Care. He updated the group on responses received from both the Minister and the Secretary of State for Health, which included commitments to improved data collection and shared contact information for local support.
Ahead of the meeting, Mr Stafford also spoke with Surrey County Councillor Clare Curran, who confirmed progress on a £15 million SEND modernisation programme. She has committed to reviewing the issues raised and expressed willingness to join Mr Stafford in future meetings with parents.
Joanna Elliott, a representative of the Last Wednesday Group, said: “We’re really grateful to Greg Stafford for taking the time to listen to our families and for being so proactive in pushing for change – locally, nationally, and on an individual level.
“The Last Wednesday Group, held in Farnham, is a welcoming and inclusive space for parents and carers. We’re here to share knowledge and experiences – and to remind one another that we don’t have to face this journey alone.
Mr Stafford concluded: “While I cannot speak on behalf of the County Council, it is my responsibility to demand transparency and accountability wherever the system is failing. These challenges are not isolated – they are part of a wider national crisis. I will continue to use my voice in Parliament to advocate for the families affected and push for lasting change.”