High streets are full of hairdressing salons and barbershops - but that may change because of government policies.
Increases in business rates, employer’s national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage - plus statutory sick pay from the start of a job - are squeezing them financially.
Carolyn Sweeney, who runs Creations Hair and Beauty, called a crisis meeting of salon owners attended by East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds.
“While I do not dispute the principle of fair pay, the 18 per cent national living wage increase in 2025, followed by a further six per cent increase for 2026, is making apprenticeships financially impossible.
“College-trained stylists often leave with a national vocational qualification but are not commercially ready and require significant additional training.
“Many fall into the 18 to 20 age group, and as the wage gap closes towards the full national living wage, employing and training them simply becomes unaffordable. Without intervention, salons will stop taking on apprentices.”
Carolyn said statutory sick pay from the start made Saturday and holiday jobs for young people unviable, and part-time stylists could cost salons proportionally more in statutory sick pay than full-time ones.
Business rates reforms were “actively driving salons away from the high street”, and the “already severe” impact of increased employer’s national insurance contributions was compounded by around 70 per cent of stylists being self-employed, driving prices down.
Carolyn concluded: “If nothing changes, there will soon be no salons left on the high street. The current government does not understand the reality of running a small business.”
East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds said: “When I recently met with local hairdressers from across East Hampshire, they were united in how tough things have become and in how urgently support is needed if we are to keep salons on our high streets.
“Over the past 18 months these businesses have been hit hard by rising employment costs including the national insurance hike, and now in many cases sharp rises in business rates, alongside the looming impact of new employment regulation.
“Hairdressers and barbers are vital to our high streets. They bring people into town centres, who then go on to use cafés, shops and other local businesses. Their services simply can’t be moved online.
“They also have a strong tradition of taking on apprentices, but I worry that the sheer increase in costs will make it unaffordable to take on young people in nearly the same numbers.
“The chancellor needs to set out how she intends to support high street businesses facing sudden and significant increases in costs.
“While it’s welcome that the government apparently now recognises the pressures facing pubs - though we have to see what they come forward with - a similar case can clearly be made for hairdressers, and for other sectors including restaurants, cafés and hotels.”
