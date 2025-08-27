Hogs Back Brewery welcomed more than 150 guests to its Hop Garden Open Evening last week, a lively celebration held just ahead of the busy hops harvest.
The Tongham-based brewer staged the event in support of its chosen charity for 2025, the National Autistic Society.
Tour guides Mel, Bruce and Croc were on hand to lead the mini tours into the heart of the hop garden, where the three varieties of hops are grown, Farnham white bine, fuggles and cascades.
They explained that area was once a hub for hop-growing, with fields stretching from Alton to Guildford.
Production declined after the 19th century due to industrial brewing, overseas competition, and changing beer tastes.
Hogs Back Brewery has revived this heritage by establishing its own on-site hop garden, bringing back the near-extinct Farnham white bine, and investing in equipment to grow, harvest, and process hops on-site.
By producing hops locally, the brewery can use them at peak freshness and continue Surrey’s historic role in hop growing.
Tour guide Croc said: “All the fields from here to Farnham used to be for hop growing and the Hogs Back Brewery have brought the tradition back to the area.”
This year, the hops are not flourishing as the brewery had hoped, with the plants yet to climb across the ropes to form the arch that signals harvest time.
The slow growth has been put down to this summer’s unusually hot and dry conditions.
The hop harvest traditionally begins on the Tuesday after the August Bank Holiday.
Due to the dry weather, however, hop estate manager Matthew and his team of harvesters – known as ‘hoppers’ – are now expected to collect the 6,500 hop plants later than usual this year.
The dry weather has caused the hops to grow downward into the soil rather than upwards, meaning the crop is smaller than usual at this time of year.
Beer fans need not worry, however, as there are still enough quality hops available to produce Hogs Back’s award-winning beverages, including Tongham Tea, Surrey Nirvana, and Hogstar lager.
The hops are green and vibrant, but the harvest will take place a little later than usual as the team waits for the plants’ full aroma to develop.
On Saturday, September 13, the brewery will host the biggest event in its calendar: the Hop Harvest Festival. Live music, fresh beer, and food will be on offer to celebrate the season’s hop harvest.
