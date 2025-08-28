Woking’s New Victoria Theatre has announced the star cast for its Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Leading the line-up are television favourite Lesley Joseph and broadcaster Rob Rinder, joined by a supporting cast of comedians and West End stars.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, joined the press launch celebrations and was quick to praise the cast and production.
She said: “Snow White promises to be our best panto yet, and I am really looking forward to seeing it.
“I was very fortunate to meet the cast at the recent press launch, and they are very impressive and very funny - we are so lucky to have secured such great talent.
“Lesley Joseph even asked if she could wear my mayoral chain on opening night, so watch this space”
The launch took place at Newbridge Cottage, a 16th-century thatched property in Bisley that could have been plucked straight from a fairy tale.
Surrounded by woodland and complete with its own wishing well, it provided the perfect backdrop for photographs and interviews with the cast.
As ever, the theatre’s Christmas show will also carry a strong community focus.
For more than 20 years, the Children with Special Needs Foundation has purchased every seat in the auditorium for opening night, offering children and their families an unforgettable evening at the theatre.
Founders Gordon and Ann Parris MBE attended the launch to present a donation cheque, joined by charity supporters and beneficiaries.
Guests also enjoyed catering from Surplus to Supper, The Ambassadors Woking’s Charity Partner of the Year.
The food redistribution charity, which rescues surplus food destined for landfill, served up dishes that earned high praise from cast and visitors alike.
