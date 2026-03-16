It was meant to be all white but a superstar guitarist is feeling yellow mellow after making a blooming wonderful gesture to the people of Elstead.
The village near Farnham is enjoying a kind of botanical magic as hundreds of daffodils donated by Sir Brian May have burst into life on the church green.
The Queen guitarist dished the dirt with volunteers last autumn in a project which also involved pupils from St James Primary School and Huckleberries, who were given their own daffodils to grow and nurture.
And although there was a mix-up with the bulbs – they were meant to be white – the musician believes they’re the perfect addition to the village.
“Thank you for the help, and especially to the children for looking after their ones so well,” said the musician.
“I know we ordered lovely white ones and they were going to smell wonderful, but there was a mix up in the order somewhere and we got these.
“But I’m thinking it’s a lesson in life and you should be thankful for what you get. I think they’re perfect.”
Vicar, Rev Hannah Moore, recited ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ in hailing their impact on the village before Jeremy Hunt MP led three cheers for Sir Brian.
He said: “Elstead’s wonderful most famous resident so has done this beautiful, beautiful thing that we’re going to really enjoy – we’re really grateful.”
Charlotte Fincken, St James Assistant Headteacher, said it was great to take part with all of the school’s Year 6 pupils joining the celebration.
She added: “Being the village and community we are, we said we would absolutely love to take part.”
“It’s been lovely to take part in it,” said Bev Cook of Huckleberries, adding: “Our daffodils haven’t quite blossomed yet but it’s been a fantastic experience for all of us.”
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