Treloar’s has received planning permission for a memorial to 122 haemophiliac pupils infected with HIV and hepatitis during blood product treatment at an NHS clinic on the site in the 1970s and 1980s.
The memorial will be built at the entrance to Treloar’s in Holybourne and is among Sir Brian Langstaff’s recommendations in The Infected Blood Inquiry - The Report.
It will be a three-dimensional bronze statue of two boys on a stone plinth in a circle, surrounded by flower beds and seating. It will include the boys’ names and an inscription.
Treatment survivor Gary Webster said: “A group of us have been working with Treloar’s on this for nine months. They didn’t want it. They wanted it to be for all former pupils, but we put our foot down and said it’s for the 122.
“It’s taken quite a while to get an agreement, but we are in the process of meeting an artist, on December 3, and getting a design put forward. We are hoping it will be in place by May.
“Treloar’s did the planning work, supplied the land and will pay for the groundworks. We need to raise money for the artist, the foundry and the materials.”
Clive Smith, president of The Haemophilia Society and chair of the Infected Blood Memorial Committee, said: “It means an enormous amount to the boys, their families and the wider community.
“It is long overdue and should stand as a proud reminder of the boys past and present, as well as a lesson to the future of what can happen when the patient voice is ignored.”
Treloar’s said: “We are pleased that planning permission has been granted for the building of an accessible memorial to the pupils infected at Treloar’s. We believe that the memorial will be a fitting way to remember what happened.”
