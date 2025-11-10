On a mild and golden late autumn day, with the trees still blazing in red and orange colours, residents of Frensham and Dockenfield gathered once again to honour those from their parishes who gave their lives in both World Wars.
Four services were held — at Frensham War Memorial, St Mary’s Church, Dockenfield War Memorial, and finally at the memorial outside Frensham Royal British Legion. Each was well attended.
Around 35 people, along with two dogs, assembled on the green opposite Frensham War Memorial for the first service before parading through the churchyard, led by local Guides and Brownies, to St Mary’s, where 118 people joined a special service.
In Dockenfield, the road was closed so that 53 villagers could gather in silence for the memorial service. The day concluded at the Legion, where around 80 people attended the final service, followed by a lunch cooked by members and a raffle, raising £755 for the Poppy Appeal.
All services were conducted by the Rev Jane Walker. Last Post and Reveille were played by bugler Tony Adie, and the Royal British Legion branch standard was carried by Pete Shipway.
