Liphook’s littlest thrill-seekers have a new place to play, as a scooter and balance bike track that was two years in the making has opened at the Little Rec – and it’s already proving a hit with tiny riders.
The track, designed to help young children build confidence, balance and co-ordination in a safe outdoor setting, was officially unveiled this week. Children from across the parish were quick to climb onto scooters, balance bikes and trikes to test out the twists, turns and hopscotch markings.
“It’s brilliant to see the new Little Rec Scooter Track open finally, after two years of on-off planning,” said Cllr Sally Cameron, Chair of Bramshott and Liphook Parish Council. She praised Parish Council officers Jane Sawyer, Clerk, and Deputy Clerk Geraldine Sheedy for steering the project to completion. The track was designed and built by Woking-based play specialists Koolplay.
Koolplay Principal June Felix attended the opening with her grandchildren Alani and Leia, joined by their friend Millie from Liss. Their verdict was immediate: they loved it. Staff and children from the neighbouring Three Frogs Nursery also joined in the celebrations.
The new track replaces the former skate park, which had become unsafe and was dismantled. Parish councillors noted that the Little Rec land was originally gifted in the late 1800s for the enjoyment of local children and families, making the new facility a return to its original purpose. Longer-term plans include exploring options for a new skate park or pump track elsewhere in the parish.
Picnic tables and benches are expected to be added in time for summer, and CCTV installation is being considered to ensure safety.
The project was funded through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) developer contributions. “It’s a facility families and visitors can enjoy for many years,” said Cllr Cameron.
