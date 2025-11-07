She reported that around 82 per cent of 10 to 12 year olds in the UK now own a smartphone, and about 30 per cent of six- to seven year olds already have one. Teenagers aged 11 to 16, she said, pick up their phones up to 50 times a day, receive an average of 237 notifications, and some 12-year-olds spend nearly 30 hours a week on their devices.