A man who was stopped and arrested on the Hogs Back after trying to hide Class A drugs in his car and give police a false name has been jailed for four years and four months.
The driver, later identified as Camberley man Andrew Charalambous, 61, was pulled over at about 10.30am on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Officers in an unmarked police car were on routine patrol along the A31 Hogs Back from Guildford towards Aldershot when they noticed a silver Renault Megane driving very closely behind them.
When officers moved aside to let the car pass, the driver sped off at more than 100mph. They followed the vehicle off the A331 slip road, where it almost collided with a silver Mercedes, before stopping it on North Lane, Aldershot.
The man, who identified himself only as “Stephen”, claimed he had left his sister’s house in a hurry to take medication and was desperate for the toilet.
Checks showed the car was registered to someone else, who he said was a friend selling him the vehicle. Officers became suspicious after noticing his nervous behaviour.
A search of the car under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act uncovered a mobile phone, a bank card in the name of Andrew Charalambous, and a till receipt containing a small amount of white rock suspected to be Class A drugs. Further inspection revealed a taped package hidden in the vehicle, containing more white rocks believed to be drugs.
When challenged again, the driver admitted he was in fact Andrew Charalambous. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Charalambous appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, October 27, where he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.
The investigating officer said: “Officers on routine patrol followed their instincts and, through their natural curiosity, challenged the suspect’s account when things weren’t adding up.
“It led to a significant amount of drugs being located and removed from the streets, preventing harm being caused to our communities.
“Drugs ruin lives, and Surrey Police is committed to rooting out individuals who come into our county to supply drugs — rigorously disrupting, investigating, and relentlessly pursuing a successful prosecution.”
Anyone concerned about drug use or dealing in their area can contact Surrey Police anonymously online or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.
Signs of possible drug dealing include frequent short visits to a property at all hours, people waiting in cars and exchanging small packets or cash, visitors bringing items such as televisions or bikes and leaving empty-handed, or vulnerable neighbours suddenly hosting groups of young men.
Police ask that anyone reporting such activity provides the time, date and location, vehicle details, and descriptions of those involved.
