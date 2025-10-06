The family of two-year-old Annabel Mackey have spoken of their love for her after her mother was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Annabel’s father, Peter, told the court he is “deeply traumatised” by imagining how his daughter died. He said he is tormented by guilt that he was not at home to protect her.
Detectives from the Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.
Annabel’s mother, Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. She later admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on July 28 this year at Winchester Crown Court.
Annabel’s father, Peter, said: “I am deeply traumatised by the thought of how my daughter was killed. I am tormented by imagining how frightened she must have been, the pain she endured and the distress she suffered.
“The knowledge of this overwhelms me with both profound sadness and anger. I feel constant guilt that I was not home to protect her on the day she died.
“Annabel lived in a safe, comfortable house with her own playroom for reading and playing. She also had the support of many relatives to ensure she developed into a great person.
“I grieve for the loss of Annabel’s life and all the milestones she will never reach, her first day at school, sports days, hobbies, falling in love, marriage, and having her own children. These moments have been stolen from her, and from me.
“Annabel was my little friend. We had a very special bond. She was only two-and-a-half, yet she had so much empathy. She was so caring, happy, and positive.”
Annabel’s aunt Jennifer said: “Whatever is good in my life will always be tainted by her loss. This grief is not something I can walk through or leave behind; it will always be in front of me, preventing me, and behind me, dragging me back at every moment.
“My hope is that she knows the pain and the tears I carry, are because of my love for her, and that this was never what any of us wanted.
In December 2023, Jennifer began a tradition that I will continue every year in Annabel’s memory.
“I donated 80 brand new children’s books to the children’s intensive care unit at Southampton Hospital, where Annabel was cared for with such love and compassion,” she said.
“Each book carries a small sticker that reads, ‘Please keep this book as a memory of time with your little one.’ My hope is that these books can offer some comfort and provide lasting memories for parents and families who are facing the most difficult of times.”
Her grandfather, Keith, said Annabel was “a confident, intelligent, charming and wholesome individual with an endearing personality.” He recalled one of his fondest memories: when she appeared in the hallway and asked him, “Do you want a cuddle?”
He added: “She was a treasure. Her life was stolen from her. Her death has caused a profound and lasting impact on me and on my family. She is missed, and she will be missed forever.”
Her grandmother, Pammie, said: “I adored Annabel. She would run into my open arms smiling and squeeze me tightly with her little head tucked into my neck. Those moments gave me so much joy, and now I will never experience them again. The realisation of all the things we will never share is devastating for me.
“I trusted the person who was supposed to be caring for her, and that trust was destroyed. As a family we have drawn closer together, but I feel such deep sorrow for my son, who has lost his daughter, and for my daughter, who adored her niece.”
Following sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “This is a tragic case that has seen a much-loved daughter, niece and granddaughter lose her life and has had a significant impact on the family itself.
“Nobody, let alone a child, should face danger from those closest to them. I’m pleased that we have secured justice for Annabel and her father, aunt, and grandparents.”
“Alice Mackey’s refusal to admit what she did, throughout our investigation, caused additional distress to Annabel’s family.
“Thankfully her admission at court ensured the family did not need to endure the additional emotional turmoil of a trial.
“Whilst Annabel’s family will never be able to move past the loss they have been subjected to, I hope that today’s sentence helps them to start a new chapter of their lives in the knowledge that they can now focus on Annabel’s memory, without having questions about what happened to her or waiting for the person responsible to be sentenced appropriately.
“I’d like to thank my team who worked tirelessly to piece together what happened so that we could reach this result today.”
