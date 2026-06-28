A banned and uninsured motorist who drove the wrong way down a one-way road in Farnham has been sent to prison for showing a “complete disregard” to court orders.
Magistrates lost their patience with Danny Bath last Thursday, labelling him a “danger to the public” before sentencing the 30-year-old to 16 weeks in prison.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard the defendant from Church Road, Ash, drove the wrong way down Park Row in a Ford Transit on February 6 to avoid the roadworks at the foot of Castle Street.
He tried to escape punishment by giving his brother’s details to the police, only for fingerprints to reveal his true identity – and atrocious driving record.
The court heard Bath was previously handed an interim disqualification for drink-driving, failure to stop, careless driving and driving while banned and without insurance.
That was before an appearance in May where he admitted to driving the wrong way down Park Row, in addition to driving without insurance or a licence.
Bath was handed a Suspended Sentence Order (SSO) after his previous hearing, but failed to attend two court-ordered appointments, blaming his short-notice absence on public transport and the need to work.
And although he admitted to breaching the SSO last week, he activated the sentence in doing so.
The court heard in mitigation the self-employed Bath had developed alcohol issues after being attacked and robbed of his tools, van and diary in Reading last year.
“He lost everything he had worked for and went off the rails,” said the defence, but magistrates couldn’t overlook his record and SSO breach.
The bench said: “This was the second breach of a custodial SSO in quick succession and there’s been an escalation of reoffending and disregard to court orders.”
Bath must also pay £154 charges while his driving ban was extended by two years.
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