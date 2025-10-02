The television drama that revived Jane Austen’s popularity for a new generation three decades ago has been celebrated at Jane Austen’s House in Chawton.
Almost 30 years to the day since it was first broadcast, it was remembered with an exclusive YouTube premier, filmed at Jane Austen’s East Hampshire home, near Alton.
Celebrating 30 Years of Pride and Prejudice (BBC, 1995) reunited screenwriter Andrew Davies and Susie Conklin, script editor on the BBC production, as they reflected on the making of the adaptation.
It was recorded earlier this year in the drawing room of Jane Austen’s House, where the author once read aloud from a published copy of Pride and Prejudice.
Actors Crispin Bonham-Carter, who played Mr Bingley, and Susannah Harker, who portrayed Jane Bennet, also featured, sharing memories of their time on set. The conversation was chaired by Justin Smith, professor of cinema and television history at De Montfort University.
Sophie Reynolds, head of collections, interpretation and events at Jane Austen’s House, said: “2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth and also the 30th anniversary of the BBC’s iconic TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.
“Here in Chawton it has been a fantastic year of celebrations so far and we’re completely thrilled to announce this film as a highlight of our programme, for fans around the world to enjoy.”
Jane Austen’s House played a small part in the story of the BBC production. The cast visited the property while they were filming and the museum collection includes polaroids of Colin Firth and Crispin Bonham-Carter trying on top hats.
“The costume designer Dinah Collin also took inspiration from the topaz crosses belonging to Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra, held in our collection, and replicated them in the crosses worn by Elizabeth and Jane Bennet in the series,” said Ms Reynolds.
Mr Smith added: “It was an absolute pleasure to reunite Andrew Davies, Susie Conklin, Crispin Bonham-Carter and Susannah Harker in the hallowed environs of Jane Austen’s House for this very special trip down memory lane.
“It’s obvious in the film how precious this particular adaptation was for each of them at the time, how committed they all were to bringing Pride and Prejudice to the screen in a fresh, modern way that was also utterly respectful of its literary stature and its universal popularity, and just how much fun they all had on what was, by all accounts, a thoroughly happy production as well as an enormously successful one.”
The screening formed part of a wider year of celebrations at Jane Austen’s House to mark the 250th anniversary of the author’s birth.
The programme concludes with Jane Austen’s birthday celebrations from December 12 to 16, which will include talks, workshops, readings, performances and the popular annual Virtual Birthday Party.
