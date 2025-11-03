The former mayor of Whitehill & Bordon has launched an appeal to help people in his native Jamaica after one of the worst hurricanes on record devastated his hometown.
Cllr Leeroy Scott is determined to help people rebuild in the rural Parish of St Elizabeth on the island’s southern coast following the horror of Hurricane Melissa.
People have already given generously to Leeroy’s One Love Fundraiser to get aid to Jamaica with nearly £1,400 donated in the first two days.
But anything will help with the hugely popular councillor and artist keen to get medicine, food and building supplies to affected people on the Caribbean island.
He said: “My aunt’s roof is gone, my cousin’s roof is gone.
“My house is flooded from the wind and storm. Crops are gone, everything is wet.
“I was born and raised in this parish. So I’m trying to raise some funds to help provide aid to my community in Jamaica which was devastated by the hurricane.
“Anything you can give to help my home community will be so gratefully received – one love.”
Leeroy’s parish bore the brunt of the category 5 hurricane – thought to be the joint-strongest ever in the region – with its town of Black River being described as “ground zero”.
Communities around the parish have been “annihilated” with nearly every house and building in the area losing its roof with windspeeds reportedly hitting 185mph during the hurricane’s peak.
His current fundraising total is just past £2,500 at the time of writing but he and his countrymen and women are grateful for every penny donated.
He said: “There’s a lot that needs to be done in my community and the donations are much appreciated.”
To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/leeroy-one-love-fundraiser or search for Leeroys One Love on the website.
