Dozens of well-wishers have gone the whole Hogmoor as a peaceful trek around a Bordon beauty spot has turned footprints into charity funds.
More than 100 people put on their boots last Saturday to join the East Hampshire Beacon of Peace walk in aid of Hampshire and Surrey good causes and charities.
The annual walk organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association with support from the Whitehill & Bordon Community Trust saw fundraisers complete a 2.5 or 5k loop around Hogmoor Inclosure.
It’s becoming one of the biggest fundraising events on the East Hampshire fundraising calendar with 38 charities being supported this year compared to 23 in 2024.
Participants can either walk on behalf of their own chosen group, charity or organisation or make a donation, with the AMEA distributing funds to good causes they support.
“In the past 40 years they’ve raised more than £11million for more than 600 charities,” said Cllr Adeel Shah.
Walkers were assisted by a small army of volunteers that helped with everything from registration and route-marking to manning water points and cooking up a delicious free post-walk biriyani.
Chairman of EHDC, Cllr Graham Hill, hailed the “perfect” organisation in taking part in his first Beacon of Peace Walk. He added: “I’m very impressed by everything the Ahmadiyya does, not just locally but nationally.”
A near A to Z of participants was read by MPs Damian Hinds and Greg Stafford with everyone from the Alton Community Association to Woolmer Forest Heritage Society getting a shout out before the ribbon cutting.
Mr Hinds said: “Double shout out to anyone who’s come in fancy dress and a massive thank you to all the volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Association that have made it possible.”
And Mr Stafford added: “I know what amazing work the Ahmadiyya Association does in this constituency – thank you all.”
