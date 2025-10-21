Hampshire County Council will introduce a new 30mph limit on Frith End Road, near Bordon, starting 30 metres northwest of its junction with the A325 Farnham Road.
The decision follows a public consultation, during which 16 responses in favour of the plan were received.
Dominic Hearne, chair of Binsted Parish Council, welcomed the move, saying it would improve residents’ quality of life and help reduce the inappropriate use of the road by large lorries.
Resident Joan Beadle said the current conditions make it “too dangerous” to walk to or from the bus stop on the A325, collect post, or access local paths and bridleways.
She added: “This is especially dangerous when the clocks change, and the evenings get dark early. I look forward to this speed reduction being made.”
Long-term resident Lesley McKenzie, who has lived in the area for 11 years, said there has been a “steady increase” in both traffic and speed, making the road increasingly dangerous.
She said: “We had a cat killed on the road, which was very distressing. As one of the many dog walkers in the village who visit Straits Enclosure, it’s very dangerous walking to the entrance with animals.
“A 30mph speed limit that can be enforced would be very welcome in deterring speeding.
“I don’t think everyone will follow the new limit, but with the proposed calming measures, it will encourage more responsible driving through our lovely village.”
Mr and Mrs Colbran also voiced their support, saying: “We wholeheartedly support a reduction from 40mph to 30mph along Frith End Road.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.