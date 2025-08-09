A lot was made of VE Day – and rightly so – but people mentioned the ‘end of World War Two. It wasn’t the end.
Our fathers, grandfathers, uncles, etcetera were still suffering and dying in the far East. They didn’t get liberated until August 15 and the Japanese didn’t sign the surrender document until September 2, 1945.
The war was still going on for our poor, brave, physically and mentally scarred men but when they arrived back in the UK they were told ‘don’t mention it’.
They are known as the forgotten army for that reason – it wasn’t mentioned.
The official reason was to spare the unimaginable anguish that families would go through if they found out how much suffering and torture had been going on.
Many believed it was because our Government had just starting trading with Japan and they didn’t want to cause any upset. A case of money and profit before men and their welfare.
I’m sure lots of people would love to see or hear that our men are being remembered.
My own uncle didn’t make it, he died of starvation – officially, lack of vitamins. He was a Royal Engineer and was forced to work on the Mai Thai railway bridge.
I shall definitely be remembering him, as I always do.
Susan Potts-Bury, Liss
Editor’s Note: The Farnham branch of the Royal British Legion are holding a VE/VJ Day Fete and event today (Saturday, August 9) from midday to 5pm at Gostrey Meadow.
While the event will be about having some fun, with vintage displays and vehicles, music, entertainment, re-enactment and family activities, it is also being held in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
There will be a two-minute silence and sounding of the Last Post in their honour at midday.
Details of VJ Day ceremonies around the area will be printed in next Thursday’s edition of the Herald & Post.
