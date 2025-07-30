Tellytubby graffiti speaks volumes
I recently stopped to admire the striking piece of graffiti at The Woolmead (pictured): a brightly coloured image of Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby, frowning and clutching what looks like a spray can.
Painted over the granite grey hoardings that now conceal the site of a long-promised development, the image is bold, clear, and strangely expressive.
These hoardings once carried layers of political graffiti, commentary, quips and (dare I say) opinions. All have now been scrubbed away, presumably for fear of offending someone.
The irony is hard to miss. In trying to remove offence, we have left a greater one untouched. Behind those walls lies a vast derelict plot, a gaping wound in the centre of town. Everyone sees it. Countless promises later, nothing is happening.
Maybe this unimpressed, paint-wielding Teletubby is more than a joke. Perhaps he is a quiet protest, not just against censorship, but against civic neglect. Tinky Winky, after all, has history.
Once caught in the centre of a cultural panic, he has become a familiar icon of nonconformity. To see him reimagined here, angry and out of place, feels deliberate.
A cartoon stands where heartfelt commentary has been wiped away. A mascot for the absurdity of wasted land and lost opportunity. I do not condone illegal graffiti, but I could not help noticing the irony.
Sometimes the smallest things, even a frowning Teletubby, can say a lot. We can build fences and repaint to cover the things we do not like, regardless, people will continue to think, object and share their views.
Rob Walton
High Park Road
Borelli Shelter has great potential
It seems the Charles Borelli Shelter requires costly attention according to the various options discussed at the Farnham Town Council meeting.
I have drawn up an alternative approach (pictured) to retain both the existing toilets and shelter, and convert them as storage use, in addition to providing a new Charles Borelli Room within the new building.
The total new building element is considerably smaller than the submitted planning application drawing. Consequently, the cost will be less.
A new Charles Borelli Room offers an attractive, year-round facility.
Michael Blower FRIBA (retired)
Runfold St George
Farnham
Fire should lead to town centre rethink
I am a resident of Petersfield, living in the town centre. I have a dog and walk through the town centre at least once a day.
The recent fire in Lavant Street has been devastating for the town both for residents and businesses but as we all adapt to the road closures.
It has occurred to me that this would be a great time to consider increasing the pedestrianisation and 'greening' of the town centre.
Evidence from other town centres such as Lichfield demonstrates that there are huge benefits to pedestrianisation and placemaking that focus on creating more walkable, liveable, and vibrant spaces.
These approaches create inviting public spaces which prioritise people over cars, fostering healthier, more engaging, and economically thriving environments.
Pedestrian-friendly areas contribute significantly to environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and pollution.
Fewer vehicles means cleaner air and a lower carbon footprint, promoting overall public health. Additionally, these areas often incorporate green spaces and improve urban biodiversity.
Encouraging walking and cycling instead of driving promotes physical activity and well-designed pedestrian spaces with greenery and seating provide areas for relaxation, improving mental well-being and reducing stress levels.
Fewer vehicles means pedestrianised areas become safer for all users, particularly children, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities.
I would suggest that current circumstances would make this well worth considering. I have mentioned this in passing to several other town residents and there seems to be significant support, at least in principle.
Jane Pittaway
Petersfield
Why four councils are right for Hampshire
Thank you to everyone who’s shared their views so far on the future of local government in our area. Hampshire County Council is listening, and your feedback will help shape the proposal we submit to the Government this autumn.
The Government has made it clear that change will happen, and councils have to submit their ideas to them in September. They’ll choose which idea to go with, but we want to make sure your voice is heard before they make that decision.
Confused by multiple surveys? You’re not alone. Other councils in our area are also engaging on their own ideas.
But our proposal is separate. It’s based on solid evidence that would set up strong councils for the future that work hard for you. We don’t want to set up new councils to fail, leaving residents to bear the cost.
What’s at stake? Everything from educating children and how we protect the most vulnerable to local planning and who collects your bins.
We deliver most of the council services you receive in Hampshire so we know what the risks are if new councils get it wrong. Our ideas put local voices first, create a stronger local government built to last, ensure councils stay connected to their communities, and protect vital services for those most in need – our children, older people, and those with disabilities and additional needs.
Our services are complex, critical, and life-changing. We deliver them every day and take this responsibility very seriously. We know the risks better than anyone.
Our proposals are distinct from the other councils’ ideas. Ours ensure we look after all residents, and especially those most in need, so no-one is left behind.
There is no right or wrong answer and this is not about having an argument. It is entirely about creating resilient councils who will work efficiently for you, not risk costing you more money.
Have your say before August 17, and tell us your views on our proposals for your simpler, stronger and secure councils for the future at www.hants.gov.uk/lgr
Cllr Nick Adams-King
Leader
Hampshire County Council
