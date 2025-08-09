People living within an earshot of the East Hampshire section of the Waterloo to Portsmouth line could get a rude awakening later this month.
Vegetation and boundary maintenance work will be carried out by Network Rail in the Liss to Havant area from 1.25am to 7am on Sunday, August 24.
The work will involve using handheld and mechanical tools while lighting will be deployed for workforce safety.
Network Rail has apologised to affected residents in advance with the work being carried out when the timetable is quietest to minimise disruption.
“The nature of the tasks means we can't prevent all noise, but our teams will try to minimise this as much as possible,” said NR in an email to residents.
