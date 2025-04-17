Firefighters are currently dealing with a major blaze in Liss.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to a blaze at 14:40 involving the roof space of a property on Rake Road. Fortunately, there are no casualties reported by the services.
The house near the junction of Hatch Lane and Rake Road has been seriously damaged with its roof being all but destroyed.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and rescue said: “The gas and electric supply has been isolated as firefighters use hose reels and jets to tackle the flames. Crews from Petersfield, Liphook, Havant, Grayshott and Cosham are on the scene supported by specialist vehicles from Southsea, Portchester, Fareham and SHQ. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area due to the number of emergency services vehicles in attendance.”