I refer to the recent tragic accidents at this junction and the widely held view that something must be done.
While the road layout is clearly unsatisfactory, the cause of accidents is not solely down to design. Reckless behaviour by some drivers is also a significant factor.
Given that any major redesign of the junction is unlikely to be agreed or implemented for many years, could a quicker and more practical solution be considered? Installing cameras to detect speeding and red-light running, supported by prominent advance warning signs, could be done relatively swiftly.
Jonathan West,
Volunteering can boost your wellbeing
Many people want to give back to their communities, but sometimes finding the time to volunteer can be a real challenge.
It’s not always easy to commit to a traditional volunteering shift, at a specific time or on a regular basis. Balancing giving back with work, family, and other responsibilities can be difficult.
That’s why, thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Royal Voluntary Service has launched GoVo, a free platform created to make it easier for people to discover volunteering opportunities in their local area, or remote, suited to their interests, availability, and the causes they care about.
Alongside the more traditional and regular volunteering roles people may already be familiar with, GoVo also offers flexible, one-off, remote, and more unexpected opportunities, with location dependent roles. These include dog walking for people with a terminal illness, DJing at discos for people living with dementia, knitting baby clothes for families in need, and providing exam support for young people with visual impairments.
Time can be priceless, and volunteering your time can be even more so – not just for the causes and people it supports, but for you as a volunteer too.
Volunteering can have a powerful impact on your own wellbeing, improving mental health, building confidence, developing new skills, and creating a sense of purpose and connection with others in your community.
So, to anyone who would like to give volunteering a go – even if you feel short on time – I would encourage you to explore what’s available at GoVo.org, or to visit your local volunteer centre.
There’s so much out there, and you may be surprised by just how easy it is to make a difference.
Dave Stott,
Director of Volunteering,
Royal Voluntary Service
Thanks to hospital staff for Christmas care
I was in hospital over the Christmas period after picking up a serious case of flu and receiving an unfortunate diagnosis of type two diabetes, which has run through my family for three generations.
I cannot thank the staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth enough. As I have said before, these people are professional and dedicated. I was looked after like gold dust, as ever, and my highlight on Christmas Day was being able to speak via Facebook to Wes Streeting, who himself was working his socks off on such a special day.
Wes is the best health secretary I can remember, and his hard work has recently paid off. Data from NHS England shows that while Reform UK was grabbing headlines with Tory infighting, an estimated 7.31 million planned treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of November 2025, relating to 6.17 million patients. This is down from 7.4 million planned treatments, relating to 6.24 million patients, at the end of October 2025.
Under the Conservatives, including some MPs now associated with Reform UK, who want to privatise the NHS and restrict foreign workers, this stood at 7.7 million planned treatments and 6.5 million patients.
So once again, I congratulate Wes Streeting and everyone in the NHS. It is another example of Labour promises made and Labour promises kept, and long may it continue.
Geoffrey Brooking,
Havant
Winter is difficult time for veterans’ mental health
January can be a particularly challenging time for mental health. The combination of shorter days, colder weather, financial pressures after Christmas, and a sense of anti-climax following the festive period can affect many of us. For members of the veteran community, these challenges can be even more pronounced.
Many veterans face ongoing issues linked to their service, including anxiety, depression, loneliness and difficulty adjusting to civilian life. During the winter months, feelings of isolation can intensify, especially for those living alone or with limited support networks.
At the RAF Benevolent Fund, we see first-hand how vital timely, accessible support can be. We offer a confidential listening and counselling service, providing serving personnel, veterans and their families with a safe space to talk through challenges and access professional support. We are also preparing to launch an online wellbeing portal, which will give easy access to trusted mental health resources and self-help tools.
Loneliness is another major concern at this time of year. To help combat this, we run telephone friendship groups and facilitate local veteran meet-ups across the country, helping people reconnect, share experiences and feel less alone during the darker months. In addition, our financial support can help relieve some of the pressures associated with higher energy bills and living costs over winter, which are often a significant source of stress.
No one in the RAF family should feel they have to face these challenges alone. Support is available, and reaching out can be the first step towards making a positive change.
For more information, please visit the RAF Benevolent Fund website or call 0300 102 1919.
Dave Pinner,
Head of Contact and Casework,
RAF Benevolent Fund
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.