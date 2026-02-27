The Draft South East Plan (SE Plan) covering 2006–2026 called for the provision of an additional 5,200 new homes in the county. Of these, 4,000 were to be located somewhere in central Hampshire, while the remaining 1,200 were planned for the three Southern Parishes — Horndean, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle. Furthermore, according to East Hampshire District Council’s Core Strategy (Issues and Options on Housing) at the time, these figures were not intended to be rigid, as the Government might later decide they should be increased.