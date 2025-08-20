Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Government to do more to ensure Hampshire families access support available during the school holidays.
During a visit to a community centre in the county, Sir Ed said it was “absolutely essential” as many children and young people as possible benefited from the holiday activities and food programme.
Funded by the Department for Education, the programme enables families on lower incomes to take part in activities alongside healthy meals outside term time.
The party leader referenced “worrying statistics” from the End Child Poverty coalition, which said in 2022/23 the child poverty rate after housing costs in Eastleigh was 21 per cent.
Speaking while at the Pavilion on the Park in Eastleigh last week, Sir Ed said: “I want to make sure the holiday and activities food programme is not removed, first of all, and I also want to make sure that those people who are eligible get to hear about it and aren’t faced by insurmountable bureaucracy.”
Sir Ed said he was proud his party “persuaded” the government to make sure any children from families on universal credit could access free school meals.
He added: “We want to make sure that all those families who are eligible, their children can get that food.”
During the visit to the Pavilion on the Park, alongside Eastleigh MP Liz Jarvis, Sir Ed got to experience the offering from inclusive adapted cycling project Cycles4All.
The politicians used a side-by-side tandem bike along the paths in Fleming Park.
Sir Ed saw the range of activities taking place inside the pavilion, including tennis, crafts and jam making, as well as the unique multi-sensory space.
The centre’s general manager, Conor Swift, described the facility, which is operated by the Eastleigh Youth and Community Trust, as the town’s “best kept secret”.
He said over the summer holidays they welcomed a group which provided sessions for 200 children through the holiday activities and food programme.
Ms Jarvis, who raised the issue of child poverty in the House of Commons earlier this year, said: “I’m really, really proud of the Pavilion on the Park. It is an amazing facility.
“What I love about it is that it welcomes everybody from across the community.
“It’s brilliant to see families here, people with all abilities can enjoy activities.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful place and we’re so lucky to have it in Eastleigh.”
A Department for Education spokesperson said the government had committed more than £200million to the programme this year.
“In the past year, these clubs have provided tens of thousands of children in Hampshire access to high quality holiday clubs, activities and food, as part of our Plan for Change to help break down barriers to opportunity for children,” the spokesperson said.
“This is just one of the many ways this government is supporting children to achieve and thrive, including introducing 30 hours government-funded childcare from September, rolling out free breakfast clubs, and expanding of free school meals for every child on universal credit, saving families thousands of pounds.”
Further information on the future of the programme is expected in due course following the government’s spending review in June but it is understood the government remains committed to the scheme.
The application process for the programme is determined by the relevant local authority.
