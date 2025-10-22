Drivers heading to the south coast from our region are being warned of major disruption over the Christmas period.
National Highways has announced that the M27 will be closed for 11 days to allow for the construction of a new underpass at Junction 10.
From 8pm on Wednesday, December 24 until 4am on Sunday, January 4, the M27 will be shut in both directions between Junction 9 at Whiteley and Junction 11 at Fareham.
During the closure, engineers will carry out a huge operation to slide an 8,500-tonne pre-built concrete structure—known as a “box slide”—into place beneath the motorway. Once installed, the road will be rebuilt over the new underpass.
Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys in advance, as the closure is expected to cause significant disruption.
Westbound drivers will still be able to exit the M27 at Junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport, and at Junction 9 for Whiteley and Park Gate.
However, there will be no westbound entry at Junction 11 for traffic heading towards Southampton or the A32 (Alton), and no eastbound entry at Junction 9 for vehicles travelling towards Portsmouth.
Andrew Jackson, programme director from National highways said: “We are working alongside Hampshire County Council to make sure we have plenty of preparation in place to keep that diversion open.”
Cllr Lulu Bowerman, cabinet member for highways at Hampshire County Council said: “We are getting ready for the Christmas closure. We are well aware that this would disrupt peoples’ Christmas travel plans, so I’m asking, if possible, to think carefully about how you travel over the Christmas period. Traffic would be less, but there would be still some traffic.
“We really appreciate everybody’s patience with this closure, but this would mean that we avoid months of roadworks and disruption on the M27, and the work could get competed on January 4.”
The underpass will create a new four-lane under the M27, alongside three new slip roads and the creation of a new dual carriageway, with four roundabouts, to link the slip roads to the existing road network, forming a ‘free flowing link’ at Junction 10.
The construction will also include walking and cycling paths, alongside new bridleways for horse riders, “we’ve thought about everyone”, cabinet member for highways said.
