A man has been arrested after officers found him with half a kilo of suspected Class A drugs and more than £10,000 in cash.
Hampshire Police were called at 10.30pm on Monday, June 16 June to a report of a potential burglary in progress at a vacant address on Orchard Way, Aldershot.
The landlord called the police after he checked the property and disturbed someone who was inside.
Police Units from the Hart and Rushmoor District Policing Team (DPT) attended the scene and arrested a man at 10.36pm on Ash Road following a short pursuit on foot.
When he was searched, police found 0.5 kg (1.1lbs) of suspected Class A drugs, a large amount of cannabis, a blade and more than £10,000 in cash was located and seized following a search.
Officers then searched the address he fled from and located further drugs and drug paraphernalia. All items were seized.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and Class B, possessing a knife in a public place and burglary with intent to steal.
He remains in custody while police inquiries continue.
