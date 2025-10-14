A man has today been jailed for more than three years after he was part of a group that shouted abuse and hurled objects at hotel housing asylum seekers in Aldershot.
Jamie Lee Turvey, 35, of Montgomery Road, Farnborough, gathered outside Potters International Hotel with around 200 people on July 31, 2024.
Although the majority protested in a peaceful manner, some of the group’s behaviour turned aggressive and violent.
Some were seen throwing objects at the hotel before banging on the doors. Others shouted racist abuse and acted in a threatening way towards those staying inside the hotel.
During the sentencing hearing at Winchester Crown Court today, the court heard that Turvey behaved in an aggressive and intimidating manner.
He forcefully opened a gate at the entrance to the hotel, removed bricks from a wall and approached windows to shout expletives at those staying at the hotel.
Turvey was charged with violent disorder and was found guilty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court. He was today jailed for three years and four months.
This comes after officers launched an investigation in July 2024, following reports of disorder outside of the hotel.
In total, seven men and one teenage girl were charged with violent disorder. The other six men and the girl were sentenced last year after they entered guilty pleas, while Turvey was found guilty following a trial in September 2025.
Assistant chief constable Tara McGovern said: "We know that the majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful. However, Turvey was part of a smaller group that chose to act in an aggressive and intimidating manner.
"His behaviour that day spiralled out of control and caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers. Our message is clear - this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.
"I hope this sentence highlights that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable. It is a clear message that these actions have consequences.
"This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets, and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.