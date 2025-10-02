Police have launched a ‘wanted’ appeal as man with links to Woking, Godalming, Aldershot, Guildford and Camberley has failed to attend court.
Surrey Police are appealing for the public's help to find 36-year-old ‘David’ with the subject described as 5'6" tall, of medium build with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have seen David, or have any information on where he might be, contact 101 quoting PR/45250116350.
Alternatively, send a message using the 24/7 live chat service on www.surrey.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.