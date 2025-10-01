Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision in Aldershot.
Police were called at 6.35am this morning (Wednesday, October 1) to a report of a collision on Fleet Road.
The incident involved a blue Skoda Fabia and two pedestrians.
The pedestrians, two men from Aldershot aged 76 and 77, were both sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Skoda, a 66-year-old man from Wokingham, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
As part of the police investigation, they would like to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident or the build up to it.
Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250443488
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.