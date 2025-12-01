Leo Michael George Critchley, 21, of Babs Field in Bentley, near Farnham, was speeding at 90 mph on a 60 mph road when he lost control of his car, injuring himself and seriously injuring his female front-seat passenger.
Police received a report at 9.26pm on November 14, 2023, following the single-vehicle collision involving a grey Seat Ibiza on Froyle Road, Lower Froyle, Alton.
Both occupants were taken to hospital for treatment and the passenger, who was 17 years old at the time, suffered life-changing neurological injuries and visual impairment.
On Friday, November 28, at Winchester Crown Court, Critchley was sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving after pleading guilty to the offences.
The court heard he had been speeding when he hit some standing water and lost control.
Critchley was handed a sentence of 2 years and 10 months imprisonment and has been disqualified from driving for 5 years and 5 months.
In court, the 17-year-old girl’s Victim Personal Statement was read aloud, where she said: "I'm not normal because of him. I will never be normal. He needs to know how much I suffered and how much I'm suffering everyday. I lost everything."
PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Any sensible driver would know they need to adjust their speed to the conditions and that when the road is wet, they should drive slower than usual.
“The defendant did the complete opposite of this. He instead recklessly and dangerous sped along the wet road at high speeds with no regard for his own safety or the safety of his passenger.
“I hope this sentence sends a clear message: There is no excuse for speeding and when you are caught you will face severe consequences.”
