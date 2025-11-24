An arrest has been made following a dawn raid on a cannabis factory in a village near Alton.
Police raided an industrial unit in Four Marks around 7am this morning after a search warrant was executed.
Officers who used cutting tools to enter the property off Hazel Road found a “significant site” with pictures posted this morning by East Hampshire Police showing the unit filled with hundreds of cannabis plants.
A suspect who was inside the unit has been arrested while an investigation has been launched.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We carried out a warrant at an industrial unit on Hazel Road in Four Marks at 7am this morning (Monday 24 November) and located a suspected cannabis factory.
“Enquiries are ongoing at the scene with cannabis being seized for destruction.
“A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody at this time.”
