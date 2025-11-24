Waverley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm November 27 to 6am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Milford, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Hazel Grove to Liphook, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8.30pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Compton to Thursley, Lane closures for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.