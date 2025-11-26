Members of a shoplifting gang who targeted stores across Hampshire have been jailed for more than 10 years after stealing goods worth more than £30,000.
Simon Corcoran, Stephen Ward and Conor Ward worked together between December 2023 and October 2024, travelling the country to steal mainly health and beauty products from major retailers across 15 counties.
Winchester Crown Court heard the trio were abusive when challenged and would threaten staff as they left shops without paying.
They used tactics including cutting the lining of puffer jackets to conceal stolen goods and regularly changing vehicles to avoid detection.
The total value of goods stolen across 29 offences was estimated at £32,863, with just over 10 percent, about £4,336, recovered. Corcoran was involved in 26 of the offences, Stephen Ward in 25 and Conor Ward in 18.
Following a lengthy investigation, officers arrested and charged the trio with conspiracy to steal from a shop. All three pleaded guilty and were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, November 19.
Corcoran, 26, of Lynton Close, London, was jailed for three years and six months. Stephen Ward, 20, of the same address, was sentenced to three years and four months, while Conor Ward, 22, was jailed for three years and three months.
They were also each given Criminal Behaviour Orders lasting six years. The orders ban them from entering stores together or any retail premises they have previously been barred from, require them to use baskets or trolleys for all items and to leave a store if asked.
PC Kirstie Bough, from the Hart Neighbourhood Policing Team, who led the investigation, said: “This investigation all stemmed from a single report of theft from Sainsbury’s in Hook, and then through further work alongside Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons intel hubs, we were able to identify the bigger picture.
“These individuals were organised in what they did, regularly changing cars to avoid being caught, cutting out lining of puffer jackets, and travelling far and wide, targeting 15 different counties from Hampshire up to Greater Manchester.
“Shoplifting, especially to this scale, impacts us all as it leads to an increase in prices of products on the shelves and it is also incredibly demoralising for staff in the shops who are working hard to do their jobs.
“I also want to thank Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons, as well as the National Business Crime Solution, for their help in the investigation.
“The trio will now spend a considerable time behind bars for what they did, and I hope this result highlights that our officers will relentlessly pursue criminals and do all we can to ensure shoplifters are caught, investigated and put before the courts.”
